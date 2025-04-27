Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 127,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

