Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $33.97 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.