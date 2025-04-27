Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,571,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,625,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,423,000 after buying an additional 87,672 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

