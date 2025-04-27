Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $136.49.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.