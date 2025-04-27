Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 169,590 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 169,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.42.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 137.61%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

