Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 250,399 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $11.90 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

