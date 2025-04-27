Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 362,298 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

