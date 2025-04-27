Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,055 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,157,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCOM opened at $57.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.
Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
