Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,055 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,157,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $57.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.