Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 836,279 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MMT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

