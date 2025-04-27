Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.42%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

