Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.79 Million Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.97 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.61.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

