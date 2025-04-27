Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.90 Million Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 174,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BLW opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

