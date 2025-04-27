Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 653,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 555,430 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 668,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

CDE stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

