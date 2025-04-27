Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

About Hartford Core Bond ETF

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

