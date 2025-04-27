Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $585,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

About Tecnoglass

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.