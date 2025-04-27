Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,300 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 319.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crane NXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

