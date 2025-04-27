Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 41,865 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arteris by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $29,842.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,873.88. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,770.96. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,927 shares of company stock valued at $918,829. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Arteris Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.79 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

