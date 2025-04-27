Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.14% of United-Guardian worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

United-Guardian Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

