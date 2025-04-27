Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 94,191 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of AC Immune worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Price Performance

AC Immune stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

