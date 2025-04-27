Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 135.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,696,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,415,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

