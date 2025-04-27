Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 43,500 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

