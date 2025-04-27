Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 53,362 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.