Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

