Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($2.10). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

