Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.