Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 12,800 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of FRP worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FRP by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $26.74 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

