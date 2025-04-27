Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

