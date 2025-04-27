Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 19,700 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,638,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after buying an additional 381,123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,709.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 235,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 386,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 172,184 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.