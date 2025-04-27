Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Garrett Motion worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,109,853 shares of company stock worth $28,920,153 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

