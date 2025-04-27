Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $676,640.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,490,628.53. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,231 shares of company stock worth $9,056,086 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SRRK opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

