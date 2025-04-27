Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 282.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Vizsla Silver worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,356,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,330 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

NYSE VZLA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

