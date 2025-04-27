Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WPP by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

