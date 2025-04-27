Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Yext worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on YEXT

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.