Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NLOP stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

