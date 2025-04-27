Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 952.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of POET Technologies worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 281,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POET opened at $4.11 on Friday. POET Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

