Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 91,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

