Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,451,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

