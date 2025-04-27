Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 197,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.