Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.10 Million in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of RGNX opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.