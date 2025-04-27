Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

