Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.