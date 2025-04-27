Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

WesBanco Company Profile



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

