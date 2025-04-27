Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Free Report)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.