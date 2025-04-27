Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 159,700 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $2.33 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

