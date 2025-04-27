Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.63 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

