Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 430,700 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 221.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 293,897 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.55 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
