Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 430,700 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 221.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 293,897 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.55 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.