Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATYR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA INC has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Atyr PHARMA Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

