Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINE stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.67 million, a PE ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

