Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

