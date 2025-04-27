Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 256.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

